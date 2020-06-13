No new COVID cases in Jefferson County Saturday; one retest positive

Jefferson County (Source: WWNY)
June 13, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 2:21 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with the total number of cases since the pandemic began holding at 80.

However, county officials said, one person who tested positive more than a month ago has tested positive again, so that person has returned to mandatory isolation and the number of people considered recovered has decreased by one.

In all, the county now has 6,108 negative tests.

The number of people in precautionary quarantine went down by 62, but the number of people in mandatory quarantine went up by three, for a new total of 56.

