People march for Black Lives Matter in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s sidewalks were the stage for a Black Lives Matter rally Saturday.
And it started with a march around City Hall.
Organizer Erin Corbine says it's on everyone to shed a light on racial inequality across the country.
“I think it’s a problem that every American should be working to solve, especially white people, using their white privilege in a way that lifts up the voices and experiences of people of color," said Corbine.
SUNY Potsdam Associate Professor John Youngblood addressed the crowd after the march. He says the universal idea behind the Black Lives Matter movement is not new.
“Protestors in the Civil Rights movement held up signs that said I am a man, declaring they should be allowed to have the opportunities that other men have, that they should be given the same respect that other men have,” said Youngblood.
Some people who attended the rally share how they feel when All Lives Matter comes up as a response to Black Lives Matter.
“You’re not going out there saying all lives matter and just saying that. You’re saying it in response to someone saying Black Lives Matter. And it feels like that’s mostly just a detraction. You’re just protesting the protest,” said Alex Arruda.
“Black lives have not mattered. So, as long as black lives don’t matter, it’s impossible for all lives to matter. But, of course all lives matter. That’s a redundant statement, and it’s a statement that’s meant to distract from the very real and necessary message of Black Lives Matter,” said Youngblood.
Corbine says going forward, elected officials need to be a driving force in making change happen.
“The conversations need to be had in every facet of the government right now of just ways that changes can be made to stop oppressing people of color in this country,” said Corbine.
And she hopes the rally in Ogdensburg will help convince people black lives do matter.
