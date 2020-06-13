Protestors march through Watertown, unite against injustice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Protesters were back on the streets in Watertown Saturday making sure their voices are heard.
Saturday afternoon, hundreds united at Watertown’s Thompson Park with signs in hand. They marched to Public Square and back.
Chants echoed the streets as the group recited the names of black lives lost to police brutality.
They are injustices march organizer Gené Robinson says shouldn’t happen, but is happy to see people stand up against.
“It’s so important that everybody unifies together and stands with people of color who experienced these injustices on a daily basis. What’s happening is not okay, and it’s a beautiful thing that people are starting to stand up for what they believe in," said Robinson.
Two weeks ago, protesters took the same route to Public Square, rallying against injustice in their cars due to social distancing requirements.
