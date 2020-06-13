Robert E Miller, 71, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert E Miller, age 71 of Waddington NY passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg NY 13669. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington with Monsignor Aucoin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waddington with military honors.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Robin Miller of Waddington, NY.
His daughters Amy Miller, Waddington, NY, Beth (Megan) Hurst-Miller, St. Petersburg, FL and Katie Miller, Massena, NY.
Six grandsons, Joshua Miller, Waddington N Y, Matthew Rabbitskin, Ogdensburg NY, James Miller, Waddington, NY, Edward Miller, Waddington, NY, Adam Miller, Massena NY and Gabriel Shonyo Miller Massena NY. A great grandson Connor Miller, Canton, NY and a great grand daughter Grace LeValley Waddington, NY.
In addition, he is survived by his sisters, Rita McColl, Waddington NY, Rosalie (Tom) Park, Clymer, NY and Evelyn Miller Waddington, NY, two brothers Donald (Mary) Miller, Syracuse NY and Paul (Mary) Miller Malone NY. Many nieces, nephews cousins and dear friends who are like extended family.
He was predeceased by his father in 1958, his mother in 1998, brothers Larry in 1955, Roy (Butch) 1998 and Richard 2002.
Robert was born July 22, 1948, the son of Elmer R. and Necia A Dixson Miller. He graduated from Madrid Waddington Central School 1967. He joined the US Army April 1968 to January 1970 doing a tour of duty in Vietnam. He received an Honorable discharge from the Army. He joined the US Army Reserves in 1971 and was honorably discharged December 1978. While serving in the US Army he received the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the US Army Commendation Medal.
He worked for Wayne Feeds, Canton, NY for many years.
He then attended SUNY Canton Technical College, receiving an AAS Degree in 1978 in mechanical technology. He worked at the Standard Shade Roller and later at New Process Gear (A Division of Chrysler) Syracuse NY for 20 years as a skilled trades journeyman. After his retirement from there, he obtained a certificate of completion in HVAC from Canton College. He worked for two years at Magna International, Syracuse NY and then went to work for Corning Glass Works, Canton, NY. He retired from Corning in 2016.
He married Robin A Hooper on April 3, 1971 at St. Mary's Church, Waddington, NY, with the Rev. George Whittaker officiating.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, building and tinkering with things, and working with model trains. He was an expert Sudoku player.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 420 Waddington, NY, retired 25 year member of the Waddington Volunteer Rescue Squad, a member of the Waddington Zoning Board and a Board member of the Waddington Hepburn Library.
Donations can be made in his name to the Waddington Hepburn Library PO Box 205 Waddington, NY 13694. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.