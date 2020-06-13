Saturday: fire destroys Wellesley Island home

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire early Saturday morning destroyed a two story home on Tennis Island Road on Wellesley Island.
Jefferson County Fire Coordinator Joe Plummer told 7 News the only person in the home found the fire and was able to get out safely.
Neighbors identified the man in the home as Michael Kost, said the be in his 80s. The fire was reported by Kost - an early riser - at 5:25 AM.
The home was directly across from Alexandria Bay, and flames could be clearly seen from the mainland. Neighbors described large, billowing clouds of smoke to 7 News reporter Emily Griffin, on scene.
Plummer said the fire was so intense, it spread to neighboring homes on either side, damaging them.
One home had damage to shingles; the other was more seriously damaged, with windows blown out and some charring.
Neigbors said Kost’s son lived in one of the homes and was able to assist his father.
In all, eight fire departments responded to the fire.
What remained of Kost’s home after the fire was put out was demolished Saturday morning.
