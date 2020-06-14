Breaking reopening rules? Albany has received 25,000 complaints

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In his Sunday coronavirus briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters New York State has recently received tens of thousands of complaints from people concerned that some businesses aren’t following reopening rules tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re afraid for themselves,” Cuomo said. “They walk past the business, they see the business is violating the rules, and they’re saying, ‘My health is jeopardized.’ ”
Cuomo said the complaints accuse some businesses of lax social distancing, or allowing staff or customers to not wear masks when they should.
He says there could be consequences for businesses that don’t follow reopening guidelines. Bars and restaurants, for instance, could lose their liquor licenses. Cuomo said a task force of investigators are out, making sure businesses are compliant.
“We are not kidding around with this,” Cuomo said. “You are talking about jeopardizing people’s lives.”
Meanwhile, New York is seeing its lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. The daily death toll was at a record low of 23, while hospitalizations dipped to 1,657.
The Governor also announced low-risk youth sports can resume under Phase III of reopening, starting July 6th. Those sports include baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country, and crew.
