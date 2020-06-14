ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Florence L. Peters, 90, formerly of Stockholm and Potsdam, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Essex Center for Health Care and Rehabilitation in Elizabethtown, New York where she had been a resident since 2018.
Florence was born July 16, 1929 in Raymondville, New York, a daughter of the late Cecil Strader and Viva Green. On June 15, 1951, Florence married Leslie Peters, whom predeceased her in September of 2011.
Florence worked for PACES dining services at SUNY Potsdam for a short time and taught ceramics classes in her home. Holidays were a special time for Florence, not only because it meant family would fill her home, but she would also get to decorate inside and out. She enjoyed going to the casino, Clarkson Hockey, NASCAR and Native American music, especially the pan flute and she kept herself Forever Young listening to Rod Stewart.
Florence is survived by a daughter, Linda Cary and a son, James Peters; by grandchildren, Audrey (Frank) Chandler, Keith Frederick, Jeffrey Peters, Dakota James Peters, Richie Peters Jr. and Candy and Bobbi Jr., as well as many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Earl Strader and nieces and nephews.
Florence is not only predeceased by her parents, Cecia and Viva and by her husband Leslie, but by a brother, Cecil Strader; two sons, Leslie Jr. and Richard Peters and a son-in-law, Geoffrey Cary.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home in Canton. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Florence L. Peters are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.