Michele L. Long, 43, of Star Lake

She loved taking pictures, but did not like being in them. She was fond of her purses and loved planning family gatherings and preparing the food. She took care of her whole family and was considered their Rock and “Big Cheese”. Michele was the glue of all her social groups and put everyone else’s needs before her own. She started and led the Girl Scout Group in her area so her daughter would have a group, and was involved in the P.R.S.V.A. in the Chili School district. Michele was the “BAE” (Best Aunt Ever) of all her nieces and nephews.