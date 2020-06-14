Michele L. Long, 43, of Star Lake

ROCHESTER/ STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michele L. Long, age 43, passed away on June 13, 2020 at her sister’s home in Oswegatchie.
Visitation is private with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. There will be a graveside service held at Woodland Cemetery in Fine on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Michele was born on June 14, 1976 in Star Lake to Timothy Cooper and the late Ann LaParr. She married Dan Long on May 25, 2002 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church.
Michele worked as a photographer and office manager for School Pictures, Inc. in Irondequoit and was the Operations Manager for Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co in Rochester.
She loved taking pictures, but did not like being in them. She was fond of her purses and loved planning family gatherings and preparing the food. She took care of her whole family and was considered their Rock and “Big Cheese”. Michele was the glue of all her social groups and put everyone else’s needs before her own. She started and led the Girl Scout Group in her area so her daughter would have a group, and was involved in the P.R.S.V.A. in the Chili School district. Michele was the “BAE” (Best Aunt Ever) of all her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Long, her daughter, Kyla Ann Long, father and step-mother, Timothy and Ann Cooper, sisters, Jodi and her husband, Brandon Carr, Lindsey Bussell, Nicole Sixberry, Christine Shampine, and her brother, Chuck Shampine. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michele is predeceased by her mother, Ann LaParr.
Donations in memory of Michele may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Center, 90 Crittenden Blvd, Rochester NY 14642.
