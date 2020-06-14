Sunday afternoon: 1 new case of COVID-19 reported in the north country

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Health officials in St. Lawrence County are reporting an additional case of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 214.
Meanwhile, 204 people have been released from isolation, and one person is hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, St. Lawrence County has administered 13,642 COVID-19 tests.
Not much has changed in Jefferson County over the last 24 hours. With no new cases, the total number of positive cases there remains at 80. Officials report 73 people have recovered from the illness.
277 people are in precautionary quarantine, while 62 are in mandatory quarantine.
As of Sunday afternoon, health officials in Lewis County have not issued a COVID-19 report, which on a weekend, usually means there has been no change in the number of coronavirus cases there.
