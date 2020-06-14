Sunday Sports: A look back at 3-peating state champs: the Heuvelton Lady Bulldogs

“I had people say ‘Coach, did you know she was Division 1?’ And I said it before, I’m like, ‘I didn’t know she was D-1 cause I’d never seen one up close before.’ But she has obviously gone on to do fantastic things at UMass, and that team was pretty special. We ended up having as of right now, we have 5 kids off that last year’s team playing college basketball or about to with Rayna Cameron signing at J.C.C. So yeah, Paige is pretty special, and you still watch the games and she’s always the first one up off the bench, she’s an incredible supporter when she’s not in the game and she really doesn’t get outworked,” said Powers.