Week in Review: North country enters Phase 3, changes underway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the past 7 days:
The north country entered phase 3.
“Everybody is excited about opening and I think even the general population just wants to come out and get a little sense of where they left off in March,” said Nancy Henry, owner of Garland City Beer Works.
Governor Cuomo also gave the green light for Graduations. Some schools are making plans to go ahead with restrictions.
Indoor, in-person Sunday church services started back up, and there was prayer in the park for equality.
“Some people say, you know, all lives do matter. That is correct but right now the focus is on black lives,” said Pastor Myron Jamerson of The Rock Church in Watertown.
People marched against racism in Lewis County.
We learned the milk market has taken a turn for the better.
And a special birthday parade went by for a man turning 90 with many reasons to celebrate.
Hundreds showed up for food donated from area organizations in Carthage.
Rocks were painted with positive messages for members of law enforcement.
And revving up the engines, a Lowville tradition makes a comeback.
The north country tried to keep cool in record heat.
Kindergartners were congratulated, drive-thru style.
And residents at one retirement home hit the streets on three wheels.
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli announced his candidacy for governor.
The U.S. Canadian border did not open as expected.
And the state eased up on COVID-19 testing for nursing homes.
While businesses adjust to phase 3, some opened their doors for the first time in months. Other’s were frustrated they couldn’t do the same.
“Shop local, Support Local!” said Lorie Randazzo of Coyote Moon Winery.
And tables are set on Watertown’s Public Square to encourage safe social outings at a distance.
