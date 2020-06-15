DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ann F. Aubin, 77, of Dexter and Florida passed away Wednesday, June 10 2020, in Summerfield, FL.
Ann was born in Watertown on July 27, 1942, daughter of the late Nelson P. and Rose Coniglio Castro. She attended Immaculate Heart Academy and was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School. In 1972 she graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing program at BOCES.
On December 10, 1960 she married Kenneth G. Aubin at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville.
Ann was an LPN, working at the House of the Good Samaritan until her retirement in 1987. She then worked in home health care into the 1990′s. She was also an entrepreneur, along with her husband Ken, they owned and operated various businesses through the years, including Oakies Diner in Lowville and Around the corner diner in downtown Watertown.
Ann kept her sense of humor even in the face of frequent health challenges, and her infectious laugh could make anyone smile. She enjoyed crocheting and everyone in the family has been blessed to receive one or more of her beautiful afghans. They will be a cherished reminder of her love. First and foremost Ann was a dedicated mother and proud grandmother.
Along with her husband, Ken Sr., Ann is survived by her two daughters, Kim Tate, Watertown and Tina Aubin, Concord, NH; two sons, Kenneth Aubin, Jr., Watertown and Michael Aubin, Dexter; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister Gloria Schweinsberg, Watertown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Corneilus “Neil” and Joseph Castro, four sisters, Caroline DiMinico, Rita Houppert, Marie Symonds, and Shirley Oleson, and all their spouses.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church at her family’s convenience with burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to your local Hospice or St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.
