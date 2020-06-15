Barbara Ann Clark, 81, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Clark, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where she’d been a resident since December.
Barbara was born on April 23, 1939 in Utica, New York, to Robert J. and Anna May (Weiler) Williams. After her father’s death, her mother Anna May remarried to William C. Blum.
She attended local schools in Utica. After her schooling was completed she worked as a waitress and short-order cook at Augie’s Diner, The White Tower, and The Masonic Temple Cafeteria. She ended her career working at the AMF Pin-O-Rama Bowling Center after approximately 20 years.
On June 26th, 1982 she married Arthur C. Clark at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church in Utica.
Barbara was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Carthage since coming to live with her sister and brother-in-law.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Louise OSF of Syracuse and Carolynn (Robert) LaPlatney of Carthage; nephews, Michael Williams, Andrew (Sheena) LaPlatney, Levi Petrie, and Owen Mazzaferro; and nieces, Victoria, Cheyanne and Nevara Mazzaferro.
She is predeceased by her parents in 1981; her husband, Arthur in 2007; her sister, Anna May Mazzaferro in 2001; and a nephew Bobby LaPlatney in 1991.
Services will be held privately by the family and burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Utica.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
