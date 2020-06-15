Changes at Clayton Opera House

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The COVID-19 pandemic means there had to be changes at the Clayton Opera House.
Executive director Julie Garnsey said, for starters, the entire summer season has been rescheduled for next year.
You can watch her 7 News This Morning interview in the video.
A full fall schedule is in place in case the opera house can reopen by then.
You can keep up to date at claytonoperahouse.com or on the opera house’s Facebook page.
You can also call Garnsey at 315-686-1037.
