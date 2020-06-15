Deputies ask for help in accident investigation

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - A driver was injured early Sunday morning when his car went off the road after it collided with another vehicle and authorities are asking for help with their investigation.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they believe injured driver was operating his gray 2009 Chevrolet Malibu on County Route 14 in the town of Madrid around 3:20 a.m. when he tried to pass what is described as a white truck with oversized tires and shiny rims.
As the Malibu was overtaking the truck, the truck came into contact with the car, forcing it off the road.
Deputies say the driver suffered several injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash can call 315-379-2222.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.