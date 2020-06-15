Elizabeth A. McDonald, 78, of Ft. Jackson

FT. JACKSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. McDonald, 78, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home. Due to our state’s restrictive regulations, there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held June 16th, 2020 at 1 pm at Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson Cemetery in Hopkinton. If you have health concerns, please adhere to your social distancing and bring your own chairs if you have difficulty standing.
Elizabeth was born on October 30, 1941 in Hopkinton, daughter of the late Elisha and Angie (Marks) Shattuck. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central School. Places Liz worked over the years; the Riverside in St. Regis Falls, Rufa’s Restaurant and Winthrop Bar in Winthrop, finishing her career at St. Lawrence Central School for 22 years in the cafeteria. She married Raymond Joseph McDonald on October 12, 1996 at the Nicholville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Raymond, her children; Edna May Snyder of Malone, NY Janet Elizabeth Jolly of Williamson, NY, Rita Ann Childs of Missouri, Larry James Snyder of Bloomingdale, NY, Gary Michael Snyder of Lumberton, TX, Betty Ellen Premo, Williamson, NY, Angie Marie Brooks of Indiana, Susan Marie Weston of Kentucky, Step-children; Pamela and Clyde LaChance of Brushton, Debbie and Peter Allen of Clayton and Mary Anne and Steven Winters of Holland Patent, her siblings; William E. Shattuck of Potsdam, NY, Loren A. Shattuck of Ft. Jackson,NY , James M. Shattuck of Virginia, Rena Lautner of Williamson, NY, Sue Converse of Ft. Jackson,NY, and Louise Conant of South Colton,NY. She was predeceased by two sisters, Ruby Shattuck, Yvonne Brothers.
Those wishing to show an expression of sympathy, please consider donations to Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson Fire Department or Tri Town Rescue Squad.
