Elizabeth A. McDonald, 78, of Ft. Jackson

She is survived by her husband Raymond, her children; Edna May Snyder of Malone, NY Janet Elizabeth Jolly of Williamson, NY, Rita Ann Childs of Missouri, Larry James Snyder of Bloomingdale, NY, Gary Michael Snyder of Lumberton, TX, Betty Ellen Premo, Williamson, NY, Angie Marie Brooks of Indiana, Susan Marie Weston of Kentucky, Step-children; Pamela and Clyde LaChance of Brushton, Debbie and Peter Allen of Clayton and Mary Anne and Steven Winters of Holland Patent, her siblings; William E. Shattuck of Potsdam, NY, Loren A. Shattuck of Ft. Jackson,NY , James M. Shattuck of Virginia, Rena Lautner of Williamson, NY, Sue Converse of Ft. Jackson,NY, and Louise Conant of South Colton,NY. She was predeceased by two sisters, Ruby Shattuck, Yvonne Brothers.