Gatherings up to 25 allowed in phase 3 regions

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the lowest numbers of deaths and hospitalizations since the coronavirus crisis began, the state is loosening restrictions on public gatherings.
At his daily briefing in Tarrytown, N.Y. Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that regions in phase three of reopening can allow gatherings of up to 25 people.
Under restrictions in place since March, gatherings were limited to 10 people statewide.
“We’re going to modify phase three with this new data and we’re going to allow gatherings up to 25 people in phase three,” Cuomo said, “which is up from 10 people.”
The north country and five other regions are currently in phase three. Joining them this week will be Western New York and the Capitol Region.
The governor said hospitalizations from the coronavirus are down to 1,608 statewide and Sunday’s death toll from the disease was 27.
He said the state conducts about 50,000 COVID-19 tests daily to make sure there are no infection spikes.
“All of the numbers so far have been very good in New York,” he said.
The governor also announced he was signing more legislation in the wake of the death of George Floyd. It’s the latest in a series of police reform laws passed by the state Legislature and signed by the governor.
The new legislation:
- Requires courts to compile and publish racial and other demographic data of all low-level offenses.
- Requires local law enforcement officers to report firing their weapon within six hours.
- Requires police officers to provide medical and mental health attention to people in custody.
The new law is the latest in a series of police reform legislation passed by the state Legislature and signed by the governor.
The governor was in Tarrytown to cut the ribbon on a new pedestrian and bicycle path that spans the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge that spans the Hudson River.
The bridge was rebuilt about two years ago and was formerly the Tappen Zee Bridge.
Now it’s named for former Gov. Mario Cuomo, the current governor’s late father.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.