Girl Scout cookies for sale in Price Chopper stores

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's an item you usually can't buy in stores - Girl Scout cookies.
But right now, you'll find them on the shelves at Price Chopper.
The grocery store chain is helping the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York by selling the iconic cookies in almost all of its stores.
This year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the scouts had to stop in-person and booth sales.
"This is definitely a cookie season that was outside of the norm for all of us. This is typically not something we would do but GSUSA has granted permission for our councils to get creative in the ways that we can get the cookies into the hands of customers. So I think it's very exciting for the girls to see the cookies in the grocery store," said Jaime Alvarez, senior director of marketing and communications, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways.
"We know there are people out there who love Girl Scout cookies, want to help the Girl Scouts out as we do. It's really creating quite a swell in our stores, it's very exciting to see," said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services, Price Chopper.
Price Chopper hopes to sell more than half a million boxes for the Girl Scouts.
At the Price Chopper in Watertown, workers say they are a hot item. In just a week, the stores sold a palette of cookies.
