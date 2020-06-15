Grab a jacket for the morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You’ll likely feel a chill when you venture out Monday morning.
Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s – well below average for this time of year.
Skies will be sunny to start with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.
It won’t be quite as chilly Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
It will be sunny and in the mid-70s on Tuesday.
It will be in the low 80s and sunny Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
It will be in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly sunny Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.
