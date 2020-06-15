Gwyn R. (GR/Whitey) Whiting, 90, formerly of Carthage

WINTERHAVEN, F.L. (WWNY) - Gwyn R. (GR/Whitey) Whiting passed away in Winter Haven, FL at the age of 90 on 6/7/20. He was born in Carthage, NY on 3/16/30, to the late Vida and Donald Whiting.
He has three children from his first marriage to Ercile (LaRock) Whiting: Linda Gambacorta (Peter), Don Whiting (Linda) and Lisa (Whiting) Macias. He is also survived by a stepson - John Siver. In addition, he has 3 grandchildren.
He loved flying and received his pilot’s license in 1951, before getting a driver’s license. Gwyn was a Veteran of the Korean War and flew 50 air missions between June and September 1952. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1953.
After retiring from R. Neveu & Son, Plattsburg, NY in 1982, he and his 2nd wife, Vivian, moved to Winter Haven, FL. This is where he made his home for the last 38 years.
Gwyn was preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Vivian (Siver) Whiting; a stepson, Robert Siver and a stepdaughter, Janet (Siver) Loeffen.
There will be a private graveside service in the Hillside Cemetery in West Carthage, NY.
Any donations can be made to: Lake Howard Heights, 650 N. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33881., For: Christmas Fund.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
