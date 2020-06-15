Hilda W. Harten, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hilda W. Harten, 95, of Starbuck Ave., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Hilda was born on September 23, 1924 in Germany. She was the daughter of Wilhelm and Elise Goebler.
During World War II, she met the love of her life, Lyle M. Harten, who was serving in the Army and stationed in Germany. He served from 1941 until 1945, which included serving in the European Theater.
The couple married on Christmas Day in 1945 in a ceremony performed by the mayor of Giessan, Germany. After Lyle’s discharge in 1947, they made their home in Watertown, New York.
Together, they ran their business, Harten’s Garage, and raised three children. After her husband’s retirement, she turned the business grounds into beautiful flower gardens.
Mrs. Harten is survived by two daughters, Linda (Bob) Ackley and Vicki (Tom) Hiller; her grandchildren, Shawn (Shereen) Daly; Jason Daly; Bobby Ackley; Stacy (Dan) Crain; and Tracy (Chad) Baxter; her precious great-grandchildren, Kyra, Kody, and Kyle Daly; Tommy Crain; and Trent and Reece Baxter. She is also survived by her dear friends, the VanCamp Family.
Hilda was predeceased by her husband, Lyle in January of 1992 and her son, Donald in July of 2017.
Spending time with family was Hilda’s greatest joy. She will be greatly and sadly missed by all.
A private graveside service will be held by the family in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
