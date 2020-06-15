Hundreds of gallons of free hand sanitizer handed out to businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nearly 800 gallons of hand sanitizer were given out to Jefferson County businesses Monday free of charge.
Cars pulled up to the JB Wise Pavilion in downtown Watertown to pick up some New York State Clean hand sanitizer.
The distribution was done in partnership with the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson County.
Each business was eligible to receive 2 gallons and 10 small spray bottles, which were loaded right into the car.
"It feels really great to be out here to be able to visit with the business owners and representatives that are coming down. If we can take any load off their expenses as they're trying to open up during this difficult time, it's really great to be able to do that," said Kylie Peck, chamber president & CEO.
More than 200 businesses registered to pick up the free hand sanitizer.
