Joan H. Howe, 86, formerly of Gouverneur and Carthage

Joan was born on April 30, 1934 in West Carthage to the late Bernard W. and Ruth E. (Mack) Hall along with her siblings, Pat, Dick and Bob. She was raised by her grandparents, Jim and Esther Mack. Joan went to school in Naumburg and married Robert C. Howe on December 27, 1952 at St. Michael’s Church in Antwerp. The couple lived in Antwerp and Carthage before moving to Gouverneur. Mr. Howe passed away on June 14, 2018.