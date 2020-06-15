Joshua Craig Koberger, 40, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joshua Craig Koberger, 40, Watertown, passed away June 10th ,2020 in Watertown.
The funeral for Joshua will be 6 pm Friday, June 19th, 2020 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be from 4 pm – 6 pm prior to the funeral.
Joshua is survived by his mother Paulette Rafferty Koberger and step-father James Nevin, Watertown; his father and step mother Raymond and Julie Koberger, Jr., Conway, SC; his brothers Starsky Koberger (Heather Mantel), Manlius, NY, Brian Koberger, Little River, SC; a half brother Cory Weston, Adams and half sister Tasha Townsend, Watertown; several step brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephews.
Josh was born in Watertown on May 19th, 1980. He attended Watertown High School. He was employed at Pondersa Restaurant for many years which he thourougly enjoyed, making many friends over those years. He later worked at Burger King and Seaway Lanes.
Joshua lived with his life long friend and sister and her two children and was a very large part of his niece and nephew’s lives and upbringing on a daily basis.
Josh’s favorite things were his Pug dog Duke, music, dancing, friends, socializing and of course, flip flops.
Josh was outgoing, sarcastic, life of the party and had a genuine heart of gold. He was passionate about animals and helping the local ninjas against animal cruelty with fostering, vetting, food supplies, etc. He donated to any local benefits for family and friends.
Any memorial donations may be made to Ninjas Against Animal Cruelty in Joshua’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
