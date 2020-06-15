June E. Reason, 91, of Watertown

She was born in Utica, NY, daughter of Charles A. and Agnes Peckham. She graduated from Lyme Central High School in 1946. A marriage to Robert M. Eselin ended in divorce. She then married Walter P. Reason on December 23, 1973 and the couple resided in Watertown. He passed away on July 9, 1994. June retired from Fort Drum where she worked as a secretary for many years. She was very involved with her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.