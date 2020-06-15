Linda Lee (Tennant) Hunter, 71, of Harrisville

Linda attended Jefferson Community College and built, owned, and operated Hunter’s View Restaurant and Bonaparte Vista soap, Harrisville New York. She also worked for Harrisville Central School as a Computer Lab Monitor and Substitute teacher with Harrisville and Clifton-fine. She was a school health coordinator at Carthage Area Hospital and a registered foster parent to many. Linda with her dear friend Jeannette Wicks initiated The Town of Diana Historical Museum and was a director. She also started The Jack and Jill Nursery School with her dear friend Margo LaDuc and originated the Harrisville Prom Party with Chuck Folsom. Linda was always interested in educating and discovering learning opportunities for herself, her children and all children in the community alongside her dearest friends Billie Manchester, Patti Kiggins, Jeanette Wicks and Margo LaDuc.