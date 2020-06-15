Maria Bennett, 90, of Morristown

Maria is survived by four sons, Joseph and his wife, Cindy, of Virginia, Richard and his wife, Glenda, of Syracuse, NY, Walter and his wife, Lavina, of Morristown, NY, Claude Bennett, Jr. and his wife, Bernadette, of Lisbon, NY; one daughter, Elizabeth Harper and her husband, Theodore, of Lisbon, NY; a sister, Walburga (Wally) Sylva and her husband, Richard, of Lake Wales, FL; one brothers, Engelbert Schafhauser of Germany; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren. Five great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Maria is predeceased by her daughter, Claudia Perry and three brothers, Phillip Schafhauser, Joseph Schafhauser and Ervin Schafhauser.