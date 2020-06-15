Maria Bennett, 90, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Maria Bennett, age 90, of Morristown, NY, will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Morristown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 8:30AM until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home. Mrs. Bennett passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Lisbon, NY.
Maria is survived by four sons, Joseph and his wife, Cindy, of Virginia, Richard and his wife, Glenda, of Syracuse, NY, Walter and his wife, Lavina, of Morristown, NY, Claude Bennett, Jr. and his wife, Bernadette, of Lisbon, NY; one daughter, Elizabeth Harper and her husband, Theodore, of Lisbon, NY; a sister, Walburga (Wally) Sylva and her husband, Richard, of Lake Wales, FL; one brothers, Engelbert Schafhauser of Germany; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren. Five great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Maria is predeceased by her daughter, Claudia Perry and three brothers, Phillip Schafhauser, Joseph Schafhauser and Ervin Schafhauser.
Maria was born on May 3, 1930, in Grols Grin, Oberfranken, Germany, the daughter of Engelbert and Walburga (Engelhard) Schafhauser. She attended local schools. Maria married Claude O. Bennett on February 3, 1959, in Augsburg, Germany. He predeceased her on April 24, 2007. On May 28, 1961, Maria became an American Citizen. She was employed by Newell’s Manufacturing in Ogdensburg as an assembler for twenty-one years.
Maria enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino.
