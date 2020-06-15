Massena Police Chief plans to retire after 20 year career

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a 20 year career in law enforcement, Massena Police Chief Adam Love will retire on July 31.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the residents under the leadership of the mayor and village board," he said.
Love started out as a patrolman in 2000 and was eventually promoted to chief of police in 2016 following the retirement of former chief Mark LaBrake.
Love tells 7 News he's most proud of his department's involvement and focus on the community, particularly with the Police Activities League of Massena.
He has been personally involved with the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition and Horizons, which is a youth clubhouse.
“Another group that I am involved in is TRIAD S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) counsel,” he said.
Love says he originally hoped to retire in May, but decided to keep serving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says the job has been rewarding, but stressful.
After he retires, Love plans to spend more time with his family and continue to work.
The Massena Village Board of Trustees will vote Tuesday on authorizing the village to search for a new chief.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.