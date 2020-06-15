Michael Douglas McKim, 67, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Michael Douglas McKim, age 67, of Norfolk, NY passed away on June 14th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences online can be shared @garnerfh.com. Michael will be buried at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ at a date and time yet to be determined.