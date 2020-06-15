DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Neil A. Fox, 75, of Dexter and Florida, passed away Friday June 12th, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont.
Neil was born on February 12th, 1945 to Franklin and Bessie Fox. After attending school, Neil served in the United States Army National Guard until 1969.
Neil was apart of the carpenter’s union for over 30 years before retiring. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed splitting the year between New York and Florida with his partner of 50 years: Joanne John.
Neil is survived by his partner Joanne, Dexter; his step-children: Rhonda Gray, VA, Carolyn Sanford, Dexter, Karen John, Dexter, Stephen John, Dexter, and Tracy John, Dexter. He is also survived by many cousins.
Neil is predeceased by his parents and his brother Franklin.
Neil will be greatly missed and remembered by all who knew him.
Online condolences may be made at NorthCountryCremationService.com.
