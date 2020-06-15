North country officials react to having to redesign police forces

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - By April 1, 2021, all New York state communities will have had to redesign their police forces.
That's what Governor Cuomo has put into law by executive order in the wake of the death of George Floyd and mass protests centered on police brutality.
It's up to county leaders like Scott Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, to head the process, as well as mayors and police chiefs of every city, town and village in New York.
"I'm not sure how much we need to remake, so to speak, our police departments," he said.
That's Jefferson County police departments.
"By and large I think you know our police department, you know our sheriff's department is doing an excellent job. We've had issues in the past. We've cleared those issues up. We know how to work through issues when they happen," he said.
Gray says one of the first steps the county will take is to get the public's perception of law enforcement through a survey.
"In order to solve something, I have to know that there's a perception that there's a problem," he said.
Then county and local officials will review police policies and procedures and make changes they see fit based on community concerns.
“Policing is ever evolving so if we need to make a change to make a better police department, let’s do it,” said Black River Police Chief Steve Wood.
As of one year ago, all three north country counties had high levels of confidence in their local police.
the 2019 Jefferson community college annual survey reports 67 percent of Jefferson County residents rated their police great or excellent.
That rating was 65 percent in St. Lawrence County.
And 74 percent of Lewis County Residents feel their police are also in that great or excellent category.
"We are already doing a good job I think with policing and public safety in Lewis County, but 74 percent is certainly not 100 percent," said Ryan Piche, Lewis County manager.
He says now is the time to get better.
"I don't anticipate that we'll come up with too many changes in Lewis County but it is an opportunity to take a look at what we are doing and find ways to improve," said Piche.
If they don’t improve or comply, Cuomo says municipalities will lose a ‘substantial’ amount of state funding.
