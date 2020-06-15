NY’ers legally allowed to shoot & keep video of police

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Sunday allowing any individual to record police activity and keep custody of that video.
It’s called the New Yorkers Right to Monitor Act and was put into motion following the death of George Floyd.
“Transparency is critical to renewing the community's trust and confidence in our policing systems,” Cuomo said.
The governor also says this act will help restore trust in the police-community relationship.
