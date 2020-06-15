Rose M. Robideau, 64, of Massena

Rose loved going on long walks with her husband, friends, and family, singing karaoke, exploring genealogy, playing games, dancing, going out to eat, shopping, garage sales, doing numerous art and crafts projects, traveling to many locations throughout the United States and Canada, including many trips to Charlotte where they visited their son Brian and where they attended local concerts together. Rose provided loving care for both parents in their later years. She also felt especially grateful to continue to grow her relationship with her mother for 25 years while she lived in the Robideau family home until her mother’s passing.