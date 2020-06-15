Sheriff: Cuomo’s police reforms are ‘cowardice’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Last Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law a sweeping package of police reforms that, among other things, bans police chokeholds and allows for transparency of prior disciplinary records of law enforcement officers.
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, who is also running for governor, calls Cuomo’s move an act of “cowardice”.
He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to discuss the reforms. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
