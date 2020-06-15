Sheriff issues warning about Social Services scams

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scams involving the county’s Department of Social Services.
Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe says his department has received complaints of people getting calls from someone claiming to be a Social Services employee.
The caller requested information such as dates of birth and Social Security numbers so they could combine the resident and a son’s food stamp cases.
The sheriff said another resident reported an elderly man came to their house, also claiming to be from Social Services, asking about rental property and for personal information.
Bigwarfe said Social Services does not ask for personal information by phone, text, or email and its employees always identify themselves and carry I.D. badges.
