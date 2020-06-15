State association announces support for Massena library

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York Library Association is siding with the Massena Public Library in its efforts to seek funding from all Massena school district residents.
A proposition on the school budget ballot seeks to collect money from all school district taxpayers instead of primarily town of Massena residents.
School budget ballots were originally due to districts on June 9, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended that deadline to June 16.
The NYLA’s support came in response to members of the Louisville town board who urged residents to vote against the proposition.
Town officials argued that the tax outlined in the proposition would increase the contribution from Louisville – which already collects a tax for the library – from $9,000 to $154,000.
“We are grateful to see the out-pouring of support for the Massena Public Library by its community members and are optimistic about the election results,” a release from the NYLA said. “But we would be remiss if we did not declare publicly that we wholeheartedly disapprove of the Louisville Town Board’s actions.”
If passed, the proposition would mean a new tax for district residents in the towns of Norfolk and Brasher.
