Victor C. Monaghan Sr., 84, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Victor C. Monaghan Sr., 84, of Boyd Rd., passed away on Friday evening, June 12, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Victor was born on February 22, 1936 in Carthage, New York, son of the late Victor J. and Leono C. (Brockway) Monaghan. He graduated from Carthage High School. In 1955, he enlisted in the United States Airforce, serving as a Radio Operator in communications.
While serving in Japan, he met his wife Teruko. The couple married in June of 1957 at the Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Teruko passed away in January of 1995.
Victor later worked at the New York Airbrake in Watertown, New York until its closing.
He enjoyed painting, woodworking, and collecting various items like coins, stones, etc.
Survivors include one son, Victor C. Monaghan Jr. of Carthage; four brothers, Dennis, James, Gary and Ronald Monaghan, all of Carthage; and two sisters, Annetta Williams of Carthage and Katherine Belcher of Buffalo. He is predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Larry Monaghan.
Services will be held privately by the family. Victor will be buried in Fairview Cemetery with his late wife Teruko.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
