Watch tonight’s Watertown city council meeting live

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers will put their support behind a pair of bills in the state Legislature that would allow them to reduce the number of judges in the city.
They’ll vote on that when they meet Monday night. You can watch that meeting live on this website.
It begins at 7 p.m.
Streaming is by Steve Weed Productions.
Right now, Watertown has two full-time judges. The bills in Albany -- known as home rule legislation -- would reduce that number to one full-time judge and one part-time judge.
Watertown lawmakers want to avoid the $3 million cost of building a second city courtroom.
Council members are also paving the way to loosen open container restrictions on Public Square.
That will let people dining outside have an alcoholic drink.
Lawmakers will ask the police department to draw up a permit for alcohol consumption in certain parts of downtown.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.