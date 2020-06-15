Whitley Rae Sugrue, infant, of Lowville

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Whitley Rae Sugrue, infant, born June 11, 2020 received her angel wings peacefully at home Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was loved by many in a very short amount of time.
Whitley Rae was the daughter of Vanessa Sugrue-Katosh. She left behind her big sister Holly Lynn and big brother Parker James; maternal grandmother Kerrie and her husband Chris Baker; maternal grandfather Wally and his wife Rachel Sugrue; Uncle Alex; maternal great grandfather Walton and his wife Maureen Sugrue; and uncles, great aunts and uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her maternal great grandmother Beverly Sugrue and Great Uncle Michael Sugrue.
A funeral service at St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown will be at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Whitley Rae’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.