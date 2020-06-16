Ambulance squad opens thrift store to make ends meet

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - A local ambulance squad hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic has found a unique way to keep its operation moving - by opening a thrift store.
It's in the old Knapp's Hardware building in Adams Center.
"The South Jeff Rescue Squad is a community-oriented family organization," said squad director Deborah Singleton. "I'm standing in our new thrift store called Rescue Treasures."
The treasures inside were donated by community members.
"I can't think of a thing we don't have from baby clothes to furniture. We even have a play area in the back for younger kids," said Bill Mabe, assistant chief, South Jefferson Rescue Squad.
But why are paramedics running a thrift store? It's to provide affordable shopping and to raise funds after suffering financial losses during the pandemic.
"We had a reduction of almost 29 percent of calls for a couple of months and it doesn't sound like a lot but when that's part of your income, it does come into play. And when all this hit, the cost of medical equipment when up drastically," said Singleton.
So 100 percent of the revenue will go to the rescue squad to help cover costs.
"We're very, very proud to be a part of southern Jefferson County because the community is just an awesome community and they just come together to support their own," said Singleton.
The store is open for business Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And if you have any items you wish to donate to add to their collection, the squad asks that you make an appointment first. You can call 315-232-2624 to select a time.
"Ee're all welcoming here and we can't wait to get into it; our staff are really excited," said Mabe.
"So come on down and check out what we have to offer at Rescue Treasures," said Singleton.
Just make sure to bring your mask.
