Copenhagen’s only gas station isn’t pumping right now

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the little village of Copenhagen, there’s one school, one stoplight, and one gas station - kind of. You just can’t fuel up right now.
The Copenhagen Stewart’s Shop gas station is undergoing a gas upgrade until the end of the month.
"They are replacing our pumps and upgrading the new ones and replacing the lines in the ground. So they've got the parking lot all torn up but we are still open inside," said Austin Fish, Copenhagen Stewart's manager.
For two weeks, village residents and people passing through will have to make do without a fill-up for their vehicles, lawnmowers, or equipment.
Bill St. Louis will now have to run to Lowville, Carthage, or Watertown to fill his wood splitter.
"It's kind of an inconvenience to run all the way to town. I hope they get it done soon," he said.
So does Alison Bowers, who has to drive her daughter to work in Lowville most days.
"In fact, she works tomorrow, so I'll have to get gas out there. Hopefully I'll make it out there because I'm almost empty," she said.
As for ATV riders who commonly gas-up at this Stewart’s, St. Louis said, “You better make sure you’ve got enough to get to the next place, which could be a ways, the way they ride.”
Stewart's employees are hoping the project will be finished early and are handing out coupons to use at other Stewart's Shops to make up for the inconvenience.
In the meantime, Stewart’s employees and villagers say just be mindful of your gas level when you’re passing through Copenhagen.
