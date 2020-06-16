D.A.: Drum soldier was part of armed group

The D.A.'s office announced Tuesday that a second man was arrested; Nathaniel Shepard, 34, of Averill Park - about 20 minutes from Albany - was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony; 16 counts of Criminal Possession of a weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Violent felony and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor,