Did your school district’s budget pass? Here are the results

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - School districts across the north country are counting ballots tonight to see if their spending plans have been approved by voters.
There’s been a massive increase in the amount of people voting, because it’s all being done by mail this year.
We’ll update the list as districts report their results.
Jefferson County
Lewis County
Harrisville Central School District: The budget passed 326 to 95. Voters also approved the purchase of two school buses. Jan Mosher will serve a five year term on the school board.
St. Lawrence County
