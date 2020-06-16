Did your school district’s budget pass? Here are the results

Officials count school budget votes in Lowville on June 16, 2020 (Source: Lowville Academy)
June 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 6:54 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - School districts across the north country are counting ballots tonight to see if their spending plans have been approved by voters.

There’s been a massive increase in the amount of people voting, because it’s all being done by mail this year.

We’ll update the list as districts report their results.

Jefferson County

Lewis County

Harrisville Central School District: The budget passed 326 to 95. Voters also approved the purchase of two school buses. Jan Mosher will serve a five year term on the school board.

St. Lawrence County

