Farmers pleased with this year’s weather

TOWN OF RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - The hot, dry weather we’ve been getting might be too much for some folks, but for farmers it has been a godsend.
Last year, farmers struggled with too much rain drowning their crops.
This year, farmers say conditions are perfect.
Most farmers in the area have just finished their first cut of hay and say they're pleased with what they got.
"This year it is gorgeous. I mean, you just go from field to field. Until the heat, the corn wasn't doing real great because we had quite a bit of cold, but crops are really coming on right now. They're doing great," said Marvin Micek, Skyline Farms owner.
Farmers say the crops will certainly need a drink if the hot and dry weather continues for too long.
But for now, they’re happy with Mother Nature.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.