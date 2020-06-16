Former Morristown school superintendent accused of enticing a child

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former superintendent for the Morristown Central School District is accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages with people he thought were a 9 year old girl and her mother. That’s according to a federal law enforcement source.
The U.S. Attorney and FBI said 65 year old Bruce A. Wakker of Syracuse was arrested last Thursday and charged with attempting to entice or coerce a child.
Wakker allegedly traded sexually explicit text messages with an undercover investigator who was posing as both a 9 year old girl and the adult mother of the girl between November 15, 2019 and June 11, 2020. Federal officials said Wakker, on several occasions, directly instructed the girl how to use various sexual objects and aids he purchased and mailed to her and her mother.
Earlier this month, Wakker allegedly discussed meeting the girl and her mother.
On June 11, Wakker traveled from his home in Syracuse to New York Mills, a village in Oneida County, to meet with them, officials said.
Law enforcement officials arrested Wakker, who, if convicted, faces 10 years to life in prison and a maximum fine $250,000.
He's currently in federal custody pending a detention hearing set for June 17.
Anyone who wants to provide law enforcement with information about Wakker is asked to contact the FBI Albany Field Office at 518-465-7551.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.