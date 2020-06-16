Jefferson County issues warning about drug overdoses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Public Health Service has issued a warning about overdose activity.
Officials said Tuesday the county saw 4 overdoses from drug use within the last 24 hours.
The county has experienced 21 known overdoses from drug use in June. Fentanyl is the suspected primary drug.
However, officials said other drugs or combinations of drugs are causing these overdoses.
Of the 21 overdoses in June, 18 people survived; there are 3 fatalities.
Twelve overdoses occurred in the city of Watertown.
Officials said people who are overdosing and surviving are requiring multiple doses of Naloxone.
According to data submitted by first responders utilizing the ODMAP software system, overdose activity has steadily risen since March when there were 22 suspected overdoses reported, followed by 27 suspected overdoses reported in April, and 32 suspected overdoses reported in May.
Year to date total suspected overdoses are 136.
There have been 13 confirmed overdose deaths for 2020 in Jefferson County, and include 3 in January, 1 in February, 5 in March, 2 in April, and 2 in May.
Eleven of these confirmed deaths are due to opioids; 10 of these attributed specifically to fentanyl.
An additional 4 overdose fatalities are pending toxicology report confirmation.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, Jefferson County Department of Community Services, and the Alliance for Better Communities want to remind people that a number of community resources have been established and expanded to help people who have substance use disorders, and for people to access these resources to receive assistance and treatment:
- Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460
- Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530
- ACR Health: (315) 785-8222
- Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060
- Samaritan Medical Center - Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516
- Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours; and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends.
- Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327 of (315) 777-9681
- Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736
- To receive Naloxone training and free kits, contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY
The public is also reminded of New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law, which allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest due to drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.
