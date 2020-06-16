Kenneth R. Arquette, 65, of Akwesasne

Kenny first worked for a time as an ironworker with Local 823 before going to work as a carpenter with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Home Improvement Program where he retired. He was a communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church. He was an avid motorcycle lover and was active with the Redrum Motorcycle Club and enjoyed playing pool – especially with the American Legion Post #1479 Pool Team. Kenny also enjoyed woodworking and car racing.