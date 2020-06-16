Kenneth R. Arquette, 65, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - With the love and support of his family at his side, Kenneth R. Arquette, 65, a longtime resident of State Route, peacefully went back to the Creator early Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at his home.
Kenny was born October 24, 1954 in Massena, the son of the late Henry J. and Beatrice A. (Thompson) Arquette. He attended Mohawk and Salmon River Schools before going in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he achieved his GED. A marriage to Gloria Jock blessed him with 3 sons.
Kenny first worked for a time as an ironworker with Local 823 before going to work as a carpenter with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Home Improvement Program where he retired. He was a communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church. He was an avid motorcycle lover and was active with the Redrum Motorcycle Club and enjoyed playing pool – especially with the American Legion Post #1479 Pool Team. Kenny also enjoyed woodworking and car racing.
Kenny is survived by his three sons, Kory (Nikki), Kawi (Lacey), and Kody (Tekaritha); his grandchildren, KorriJo, Mataya, Tyler, Bostyn, Kiowa; and his grandpup, Darla.
Kenny is also survived by his brothers, Steven Arquette, Vaughn and Ella Arquette, Alan “Chico” and Jackie Arquette; his sisters, Francine and Darren Cook and Stephanie and John Ransom; his paternal aunt, Simone and Daniel Buneo; paternal uncle, James Arquette; maternal uncle, Mike and Julia Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Gary, Harris, Curtis, Dana, Henry Jr., and Keith Arquette; and his longtime companion, Gail Ann Green.
In accordance with the current restrictions, an attendance-controlled visitation will be held Wednesday 6-9:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
