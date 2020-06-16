Local school districts to count thousands of ballots, compared to hundreds they usually get

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - School districts across the north country are counting up their school budget votes Tuesday night. The ballots were sent through the mail this year because of COVID-19.
In the Watertown City School District, there are 3,500 budget votes to be counted. Superintendent Patti LaBarr says usually 500 taxpayers vote, but this year's "vote through the mail" option has been popular.
"This made very it easy for people to go through and we have sent out post cards twice. We sent out a newsletter, we had a virtual meeting and explained our budget process and we have been very transparent with it on our website," she said.
LaBarr says the process had glitches. Some duplicate ballots were sent, while other ballots went to people living outside the district.
"It was very challenging to do this and I am proud of the work we have done together to get thorough this," she said.
Meanwhile, the Indian River Central School District received 1,000 ballots. Usually it sees 300 ballots cast. The district found this year challenging too.
"It was very time sensitive in terms of in putting this whole process in place and it came at cost as well," said Mary Anne Dobmeier, superintendent, Indian River Central School District.
That cost is estimated at $21,000 for Indian River and $35,000 at Watertown.
Dobmeier says she isn't concerned the budget will be shot down because of more voters.
"We were very up front with our school community though our board of education meetings. Our board of education approved a budget that called for a zero percent tax levy increase," she said.
Both Watertown and Indian River will stream their ballots being counted. Watertown's stream will be on the district page while Indian River's stream will be on its Facebook page.
"It's transparent so people can see this is a whole new process and I think a lot of districts in our community have decided to do that to give their taxpayers transparency," said LaBarr.
In all there are more than 30 school districts counting budgets Tuesday night.
