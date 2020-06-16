School budget vote counts start today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - School districts across northern New York will count votes later today, with the fate of school budgets in more than 30 districts on the line.
In all other years but this one, school budget voting takes place in-person, and happens in mid-May. This year, because of the COVID-19 crisis, all voting is taking place by mail.
The original ballot deadline was last Tuesday, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended it to today.
Officials at several school districts told us they have received far more ballots by mail than they ordinarily would with in-person voting.
Counting starts at 5 p.m. Most school districts expect to have results late tonight, though a few of the larger ones told us they're prepared to stop counting at midnight and continue Wednesday morning.
