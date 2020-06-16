Sunshine & warm temperatures all week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Summer starts later this week and it’s going to feel like it.
Tuesday will have sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
It will be pleasant overnight with lows in the 50s.
Humidity starts to build day by day.
It will be clear skies and sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday and in the mid-80s on Friday.
Summer starts on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
Fathers’ Day – Sunday – will be partly sunny with a small chance of showers. Highs will again be in the mid-80s
There’s a better chance of rain and thunderstorms on Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80.
